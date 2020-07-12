Nigerians stranded in Malaysia and Thailand following the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease have arrived in the country.

They arrived via flight APK-7813 operated by Air Peace late on Saturday.

The aircraft, conveying 247 stranded Nigerians from Malaysia and Thailand, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 11pm.

Some passengers disembarked in Abuja, while others proceeded to Murtala Muhammed Internationl Airport, Lagos.

All evacuees tested Negative to COVID-19 and are now on a 14-day self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Federal Ministry of Health and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

