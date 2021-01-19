Dr. Adefolarin Opawoye, an infectious disease expert, on Tuesday said that body steaming does not prevent people from contacting COVID-19.

Opawoye, who is of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, made the assertion during a virtual programme organised by the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

The programme was themed: “Second Wave of COVID-19: Frontline Workers Experience and Psychological Tips.”

Opawoye said: “Steaming doesn’t work for COVID-19.

“We should be careful about what we read on social media.

“The virus is a very difficult to control.

“We need to adhere strictly to the guidelines in order not to come down with the virus.

“I have seen COVID disgrace people with money and power in need of care.

“The only way people can secure their lives now is to stay safe until the vaccine arrives.”

Opawoye, who is a member of the Nigerian Infectious Diseases Control Society, added that the country’s health system was presently overwhelmed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

He said the virus does not target a particular age grade, noting that both young and old can come down with it.

He said: “The second wave is really overwhelming health workers.

“Some of my colleagues are sick and their family members.

“The number of cases we have is more than what we are seeing because of our testing capacity, no oxygen and our health system is overwhelmed.

“I have seen people below 40 years die of COVID-19.

“There was even an 18-year-old who died and I have also treated a 91-year-old asymptomatic patient who is alive.

“People must know that the second wave is worst than the first one.

“Do the needful and act responsibly to protect themselves and love ones.”

Also, Dr Charles Umeh, a Senior Lecturer/Consultant Clinical Psychology at LUTH, said the second wave of the virus have brought more psychological problem to frontline workers.

According to Umeh, stress and anxiety level is high among health workers due to the second wave of the virus.

He said: “History and study have shown that long term diseases causes psychological problem for people and health workers.

“During the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, there were reports of psychological problem among health workers.

“So, the second wave of this virus has brought more issues such as emotional exhaustion, anger, depersonalisation disorder (fear of contacting the virus) and other to frontline workers.

“My colleagues and I were with the index case and we noticed how he was trying to adjust to the new reality on ground, which is a psychological thing.”

The consultant said health workers can overcome these psychological problems by having debrief session, visit clinical psychologist, relaxation exercise, having right information and more.