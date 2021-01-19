Rev. Samuel Ikpea, National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club, has warned fans patronising viewing centres to stay away from crowded spaces in accordance with government’s order on COVID-19.

Ikpea gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

He spoke against the backdrop of some football fans still visiting viewing centres to watch the Premier League matches.

According to him, such places pull crowd and fans gather to watch foreign footballers as well as discuss related issues of the matches.

Ikpeazu said: “It’s rather unfortunate that some people deliberately put their lives at risk, after the government has given orders for everyone to ‘avoid crowded spaces’ over challenges of the second wave of the COVID-19.

“I am particular about football lovers that are always going to viewing centres to watch matches, it is bad and they are frustrating efforts of the government in trying to eradicate coronavirus.

“The mystery of this COVID-19 is that is not visible, but it’s real and many have died and unfortunately will still die as a result of non compliance to precautionary measures.

“So, I am passionately warning football fans to keep away from viewing centres at least for now and adhere strictly to all COVID–19 protocols.

“It’s safer to stay in our respective homes to watch matches instead of going out there to expose ourselves to problems.

“We must endeavour to adjust to the situation at hand.”

The NFSC boss urged owners and managers of viewing centres to rather cooperate with government in its efforts to curtail further spread of the coronavirus and death rate in the country.

Ikpea noted that there was need for managers of viewing centres to discourage fans from coming to watch matches, adding that they could put their businesses on the line for non compliance.