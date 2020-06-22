Croatian officials on Monday said three more people involved in Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition series were infected by the coronavirus, a day after Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov said he had tested positive.

The head of the Zadar district crisis headquarters, Sime Vickovic, told state TV HRT that three of the 19 people initially tested were positive.

He revealed no names.

However, Croatian player Borna Coric himself confirmed that he was among them.

Coric said on Instagram: “Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during the last few days gets tested!”

He said he was displaying no symptoms and apologised “for any harm” he may have caused.

Separately, Belgrade media reported that Djokovic’s coach was also infected.

Djokovic, who came under fire for organising the tournament with few health precautions and publicly partying after the Belgrade round even as the tennis world remains in lockdown, reportedly refused to be tested and returned to Belgrade to consider his steps.

“Others, including Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Germany’s Alexander Zverev, showed up at the local clinic for testing,” the daily 24Sata reported online.

The Serbian world number one player had also frequently been criticised over publicising his position against vaccination and his promotion of pseudo-medicine.

The final of the tournament in Zadar, played a week after the inaugural leg in Belgrade, was cancelled before its scheduled conclusion on Sunday after Dimitrov announced he was infected.

The finalists were Djokovic and Russian Andrei Rublev.

