A renowned Islamic Scholar and Professor of Communication and Language Arts, Taofeek Abdulazeez, has described the COVID-19 pandemic as a a spiritual punishment from Allah.

He stated this when he led a delegation on a humanitarian visit on Abdur-Rahman Balogun, President, Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria, who just recovered from the sickness in Abuja.

Abdulazeez ,who doubles as the Imam of University of Abuja, said what the world is witnessing now is as result of accumulated sins, irrespective of the various conspiracy theories.

He averred that there were many international conspiracy theories behind the sudden emergence of COVID-19 pandemic, saying malaria and Lassa fever are killing more people, especially in Nigeria, than the dreaded Coronavirus.

He said: “Allah may be angry with the world, especially the religious leaders, for their conspiratorial silence when the world is engrossed in global advocacy, applaud and involved in Fasad, especially sodomy and Zina.”

He said though he has his concerns on the COVID-19 pandemic, the University Don asked the world to repent and go back to God almighty for forgiveness.

Quoting several portions of the Quran and historical antecedents to back his claim, Abdulazeez prayed to God to take the pandemic away as it has disrupted every facet of life.

He used the opportunity to pray for Balogun and all those on hospital beds as well as those suffering from one ailment or the other for Allah to heal them completely.

Those in his entourage included Imam Shakirullah Badewa, Engr. Suarau Adegbite and Abdulfattah Adewale.