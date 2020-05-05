The wife of a Soldier based in Katsina State has become the 12th confirmed case of the Coronavirus Disease in Ekiti State.

This was disclosed by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, late on Monday.

Yaya-Kolade said the woman was in Ekiti State to visit her husband who is serving in Oye-Ekiti area of the state.

She said: “The new positive case is a female, who entered Ekiti State during the lockdown from Katsina State.

“Her purpose was to visit her husband, a Military Officer, who resides in Oye-Ekiti.

“When he noticed symptoms of the COVID-19 infection, he alerted the Task Force and samples were taken from her for testing.

“The test result returned positive for COVID-19.”

Yaya-Kolade said with the development, Ekiti State now has 12 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, with nine active, two discharged and one deceased.