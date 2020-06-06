The Sokoto State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 has discharged all 101 isolated coronavirus patients in the state and recorded 14 deaths.

The Committee’s Chairman, Dr. Ali Inname, who disclosed this at a news conference in Sokoto, said as of Friday, there was no patient at the isolation centre in the state.

Inname added that the first index case was recorded on April 19, with 731 samples collected, while 655 contacts completed the 14 days of follow up.

The chairman, who is also the state’s Commissioner for Health, explained that the committee received 839 alerts from across the state and that all of them were investigated.

He said the patients were from eight local government areas of the state.

According to him, men constituted 85 per cent of the patient population.

He said the committee’s activities would continue as many test results were still pending.

He added that testing of suspected patients would continue, stressing that any positive person detected would be taken to the isolation centre.

Inname, therefore, urged people to continue to patronise hospitals as service delivery had fully resumed in recognition of the fact that access to healthcare had declined due to the pandemic.

The commissioner also advised people to abide by the safety guidelines of wearing face masks, constant washing of hands with soap, and using sanitisers as well as observing physical distance, among others.