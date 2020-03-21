COVID 19: Sokoto gets three isolation centres as residents embark on prayers

The Sokoto State Government has provided three isolation centres and dispelled rumours over suspected case of COVID-19 in the state.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ali Inname, told News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Sokoto that the state Ministry of Health is constantly monitoring the situation across the state.

Inname said the centres were located at Amanawa Infectious Disease Hospital, Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital and a special centre at the Specialists Hospital in the state capital.

He said: “We have received a report of a suspected case.

“The case did not meet the case definition of COVID-19 in anyway.

“In view of the rapid evolution of the transmission, we recommend that the general public rely on official sources of information and avoid rumours.”

Inname also assured the general public that they would be updated with findings on weekly basis.

The commissioner urged residents to go about their normal activities and observe the precautionary measures of cough etiquette, general hygiene, social distancing, hand washing, avoiding large crowd and seeking healthcare early.

He said the state government had committed resources to ensure the general public were enlightened, health workers sensitised as well as provision of testing for suspected cases.

According to him, as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the virus, the state government has banned all unnecessary gathering.

Other measures include providing professional advise for necessary gathering, mandatory self-isolation for all returnees from COVID-19 endemic countries, engagement with Ministry of Education, airport authority and other security operatives in the state.

Meanwhile, a group, Sokoto State Unity Forum, has organised a special prayer session invoking divine intervention over prevention and containing the spread of COVID-19.

Group leaders, Alhaji Bello Shatiman-Durbawa and Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi, said the prayer session was part of the group’s efforts to sensitise residents and supplicate to the Almighty to stop Coronavirus, insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the society.

The duo explained that scholars were gathered at eid ground (Fakon Idi) every Friday to supplicate over the virus and others, stressing the need for people to repent.

They described the situation as test from the Almighty and that repentance and supplication were best options to address it.