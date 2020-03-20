COVID-19: Society cautions Nigerians against using Chloroquine for protection

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria on Thursday cautioned Nigerians against using Chloroquine to protect themselves from contacting the pandemic Coronavirus causing devastation across the world.

Aliu Bakau, the Kwara State branch chairman of PSN, gave the warning while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ilorin on Thursday.

Bakau said taking Chloroquine as a precaution against COVID-19 amounts to drug abuse.

It would be recalled that there were videos currently trending online alleging that Chloroquine, an old malaria drug, could help protect people from contacting and in treating Coronavirus.

He said doctors had been prescribing Chloroquine or Hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of malaria since 1944.

Bakau said: “It can be given before exposure to malaria to prevent infection, and it can also be given as treatment afterward.”

Bakau told NAN that such research was still ongoing and had not been established nor confirmed.

He said that PSN had commenced public awareness and education on the COVID-19 through its distribution of fliers to the public.

He advised the public to always avoid crowded environment but encouraged them to increase their sanitary practices.

The PSN chairman advised Nigerians not to panic, adding that people should use necessary precautionary means such as hand sanitisers, tissue and coughing or sneezing inside the elbow.

NAN reports that the Federal Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced an additional five new cases of the virus in the country.

This has brought the total number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus to eight in the country.