Six States of the Federation on Wednesday reported new cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

So also did the NCDC not report any case of fatality from the pandemic, which spread to the country on February 27, 2020 and which has so far claimed 2,067 lives.

According to the NCEC, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, Lagos State, recorded the highest number of new cases, 19.

It was followed by Rivers State with 14 fresh cases and Kastina-5, Jigawa-3, Kano-1 and Oyo-1.

According to the NCDC, with the new 43 cases on Wednesday, the country now has a total of 165,852 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 156,456 successfully treated and discharged.