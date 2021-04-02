The representative of Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has launched the COVID-19 Relief Financial Assistance to assist indigent residents in the senatorial district.

The launch took place on Thursday at the Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team office in Ikorodu, and was witnessed by the Governor’s Advisory Council members, party leaders, religious leaders, council chairmen and beneficiaries of the scheme.

Speaking at the event, Abiru said: “I have the honour of informing you that over 2,000 of vulnerable people in 98 wards across 16 local government areas in the senatorial district have benefited from the N5,000 support scheme since January.”

According to him, beneficiaries, who are in two categories, get the assistance once in two months, paid directly into their bank accounts, and will run through the year 2021.

The senator also disclosed his plan to support market women in the district with credit facilities to boost their trade.

Abiru said: “The Traders Assistance Scheme for market women is almost ready.

“Scholarship and bursary award for qualified students in Higher Institutions of learning is another.

“Let me also inform you that through doggedness and proactiveness, we were able to facilitate a N30,000 Federal Government Survival Fund for 370 transporters and artisans in our district.

“The first tranche was paid about two weeks ago and they have two more tranches to receive.

“Other interventions we are vigorously pursuing include: Guaranteed Take-Off Grant, CAC Business Formalisation for MSME.”

Abiru also informed the Lagos East residents that additional four liaison offices are now operational in Ibeju-Lekki, Epe, Somolu and Kosofe to provide administrative support to Ikorodu main constituency.

A member of the Tokunbo Abiru Constituency Team, Dr. Saheed Ibikunle, in his welcome address said Senator Abiru was keen on helping the downtrodden in the society.

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, and Chief Reuben Olorunfunmi Basorun described Abiru as a compassionate leader.

Alhaji Shakiru Seriki Bamu, Senator Anthony Adefuye, Omoba Olumuyiwa Sosanya, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, Chief Bode Oyedele and other respected leaders in Lagos East Senatorial District all commended the performance of Senator Abiru.

Also, the Lagos State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, who was represented by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, said Abiru had been able to represent his constituency in the upper chamber diligently.

Balogun said Abiru had shown that he was capable of giving back to his constituency at the appropriate time and at the point of need.

A beneficiary, Olugbade Mufutau, 73, expressed joy and appreciated the kind gesture of Senator Abiru in trying to reach out to the aged and other vulnerable people in the society.

Bosede Oladapo, a Person Living With Disability, thanked Abiru for including PLWD in the scheme, urging him to do more for them in terms of provision of jobs.