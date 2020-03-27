COVID-19: Security agencies enforce compliance in Oyo

A joint team of security agencies have embarked on enforcement of compliance with directives on precautionary measures outlined by the Oyo State Government to combat Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the State.

The inter-agency team includes of Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and others.

This, the Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, said would promote interagency collaborations in the State and curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Fagbemi added that this was in line with the directives of Governor Seyi Makinde, who had earlier outlined measures aimed at dealing with COVID-19 in the State.

The team ensured strict monitoring of compliance at public parks, garages and private transportation companies across Oyo State and enlightened them on the prevention guidelines issued by Governor Makinde to curtail the rapid spread of the disease.

It would be recalled that part of the preventive measures rolled out by the state government are social distancing, suspension of religious activities and disbandment of gathering with more than 30 people.

The State has also directed garages and commercial operators to adhere strictly to guidelines reeled out for them during these trying times, while it warned that anyone caught flouting the recommendations and guidelines would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The team commended residents and operators for their understanding and cooperation towards eradicating the novel COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government has reiterated that it is working to contain the spread of the disease in the State, adding that the Makinde-led administration has constituted a competent Task Force to tackle any suspected case of COVID-19 in the State.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, also added that the administration will collaborate with relevant stakeholders in both the organised private and public health sectors.

Olatubosun stressed that the Government has finalised an arrangement to embark on aggressive public sensitisation across the popular markets, major bus terminals, public spaces and others to enlighten the people on the reality and severity of the global infectious disease.

He said the proactive government of Engineer Makinde on hearing of the increasing cases of the pandemic in neighbouring states, set machinery in motion to prevent the infectious disease from gaining entrance into the state.

The Commissioner said part of the measures taken was the establishment of four isolation centres at University College Hospital; Jericho Chest Hospital; Olodo State Paediatric, all in Ibadan; and Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, with acquisition of ambulances to take individuals who test positive to Coronavirus for adequate treatment.

Olatubosun therefore implored the residents of the state to report any case of the disease to the surveillance team set up by the state government.