In line with preventive measures to curtail the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19, the Lagos State Government on Saturday commenced the full decontamination/fumigation of offices in the State Secretariat complexes and its other offices.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services in Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Belinda Odeneye, stated that the exercise had become necessary to reduce the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus Disease in the State Secretariat.

Odeneye emphasised that the State Government will continue to adopt measures as part of the safety protocols to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not further spread in the State, saying the fumigation will be a continuous process until the pandemic was contained.

Odeneye said the decontamination, which commenced on January 15, 2021 with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Lands Bureau and Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, is expected to end on January 30, 2021.

The statement added that the exercise commences at 2pm during the weekdays, while it would start at 8am on weekends, urging workers to vacate their offices and complex on stipulated days in order to avoid inhaling the chemicals used for the fumigation.

According to the schedule, the Office of the Head of Service/PSO, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Management Services and Reforms Office, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Ministry of Agriculture, Office of Public Private Partnership, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency and Office of Civic Engagement will be fumigated on January 16, 2021, while the offices of the Secretary to the State Government, Cabinet Office, State Auditor General, Audit Service Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Office of Education Quality Assurance are to be fumigated on January 17, 2021.

The Offices of the Deputy Governor, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Civil Service Commission, Ministry of Tourism Culture and Ministry of Waterfronts will be fumigated on January 18, 2021, with Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Ministry of Housing, Civil Service Pension Office, Ministry of Information and Strategy and Ministry of Health to be decontaminated on January 19, 2021.

The Staff Clinic; Ministry of Transportation; Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions; Central Business Districts; Motor Vehicle Administration Agency; Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives are expected to be fumigated on January 20, 2021.

Listed for decontamination on January 21, 2021 are Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lagos State Liaison Office Annex, Lagos State Valuation Office, Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department and Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority.

The State Treasury Office, Ministry of Finance, ABAT CENTRE, SPDV, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development are to be fumigated on January 22, 2021, while the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos State Safety Commission, Ministry of Economic planning and Budget, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission and the Lagos Television Complex in Agidingbi are to be decontaminated on January 23.

The State House of Assembly Complex, LASEPA Building, LASEMA, Fire Service Office in Alausa, Digital Village, RRS and GMT will be fumigated on January 24.

The exercise moves to the Old Secretariat, Ikeja on January 25, 2021 with Local Government Service Commission, Local Government Establishment and Pension Office, Teachers Establishment and Pension Office, Office of the Auditor General for Local Governments, Office of Youth and Social Development (COURT), Lagos State Coconut Development Authority, Muslim Pilgrims Board, Christian Pilgrims Board, LASBCA, LSEB and LASURA for fumigation.

It would be the turn of the Lagos House/Office of the Governor, Office of the Chief of Staff and Lagos Global on January 26, 2021, continuing on January 27 with Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Lagos State Signage and Advertising Agency, JJT and Ndubuisi Kanu Parks, Staff Canteen and Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Hall.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, Lagos State Water Corporation, Lagos State Printing Corporation, Office Of Surveyor General, Arts and Culture, DMO and LASRAA are scheduled for January 28, 2021.

The fumigation/decontamination moves to Oshodi on January 29 for the offices of LASTMA, LASDRI, Lagos State Task Force, KAI Office, Neighbourhood Watch and Law Reforms Commission and would end on January 30, 2021 with the Lagos State Material Testing Laboratory, Public Works Bureau, Lagos State Cooperatives College (Johnson Agiri) Oko-Oba, Agege and LASRAB.