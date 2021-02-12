The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, said on Friday the state had so far recorded 38 deaths since the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obi disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 Taskforce chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki in Benin.

He stated that the state had in the last 24 hours recorded 33 new cases, 20 recoveries and one more death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the second wave of the pandemic to 38.

According to him, a total of 795 active cases are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.

“With a 90.7 per cent prevalence of community transmission across the state, the risk of transmission is further heightened and, as such, we all must take responsibility for action to prevent its spread,” he said.

He stressed the need for compulsory use of face masks and strict observance of all other COVID-19 protocols.