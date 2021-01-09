Scores of Lagosians were in the early hours of Saturday arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command at night clubs in violation of the Coronavirus Disease protocols.

The operation that led to the arrest of the violators of the COVID-19 protocols was led by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu.

While some were apprehended at about 1am at Lounge 38, Bode Thomas, Surulere, others were arrested around Maryland.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had pronounced 12am to 4am as curfew.



Odumosu vowed to continue with the operation as the number of infections in Lagos State has continued to rise