The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who on Friday tested positive for Coronavirus Disease, is getting better in isolation.

This was made known by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Tuesday.

Abayomi said: “We wish to inform the general public that the health condition of our Incident Commander, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is improving.

“All tests conducted on him recently indicate no signs of adverse impact of the COVID19 infection.

“We are indeed optimistic Mr. Governor will soon be free of the virus and fully back on the beat to steer the ship of our dear State.

“Our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes are with our Governor at this time. We wish him full recovery soonest.

“We wish to again reassure Lagos residents of our continued dedication to the fight against #COVID19.

“We urge Lagos residents to remain vigilant and compliant to avoid #COVID19 infection.

“Let’s join hands to defeat #COVID19 #ForAGreaterLagos!”