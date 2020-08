The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed his desire to have the 10pm to 4am curfew imposed nationwide as a result of the COVID-19 lifted.

The Governor said this during an update on the COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu said he will be meeting with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the issue.

He said the meeting will take place next week.