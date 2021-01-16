Following the increase in number of recorded cases of Coronavirus Disease in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has extended the work from home directive to all State public servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to February 1, 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s directive was contained in a circular to members of the State Executive Council and all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Saturday.

The directive on the extension of the resumption date for Grade Level 14 and below from January 18 to February 1 was taken by the Governor to curtail the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

Sanwo-Olu, who said the directive excluded essential duty staff as well as first responders, enjoined all public servants to stay safe and keep adhering to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the State of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

The circular, entitled: “Re: Stemming the tide of the second wave of COVID-19 – Extension of the Work from home directive,” also directed all Accounting Officers to ensure strict compliance with all extant directives aimed to guarantee physical and social distancing in the work place.

It said: “Sequel to Head of Service Circulars Nos.: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/139 of 18th December, 2020 and CIR/HOS/’21/Vol.1/001 of 3rd January, 2021 and in furtherance of the State Government’s effort to successfully curtail the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic in the State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has extended the work from home directive to all State Public Servants on Grade Levels 14 and below with effect from Monday, 18th January till Monday, 1st February 2021. Expectedly, the directive excludes Essential Duty Staff, as well as First Responders.

“Public Servants are therefore, enjoined to stay safe by adherence to all COVID-19 Protocols.

“Additionally, Accounting Officers are to ensure strict compliance with all extant directives aimed to guarantee Physical/Social Distancing in the work place; through weekly preparation of Duty Rosters as considered germane to the effective service delivery of respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“All Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are urged to observe the contents of this Circular for acquiescence and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”