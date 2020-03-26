COVID-19: Rush for Dogoyaro, Tagiri on increase in Lagos — Herbs sellers

The Herbs Sellers Association of Nigeria in Lagos State says the rush for Laganaria Breviflorus, locally known as Tagiri, and Neem or Azadirachta Indica, locally known as Dogoyaro, has increased since the incidence of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

Alhaja Modinat Fasuyi-Onike, HSAN Chairman in Alade Market, Shomolu and Financial Secretary, Elewe Omo Herbs Sellers Association of Nigeria, made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday.

Fasuyi-Onike said: “We gathered from the people that someone posted on the social media the effectiveness of ‘tagiri’ as it is believed that when thrown on the floor prevents the spread of any virus like measles and chicken pox.

“Also, that the Dogoyaro plant is used in the cure for malaria.

“So, the demand is higher now as we have seen in our markets.

“I think the demand for Dogoyaro is on the increase because to us it is an alternative to the Chloroquine tablets.

“Aand since it is said that the symptoms of COVID-19 include high fever similar to those of malaria, people are rushing Dogoyaro.”

Fasuyi-Onike told NAN that the association, however, condemned the use of the herbs as a cure for COVID-19 yet without adequate scientific or medical research proof.

She urged citizens to wait till authoritative confirmation are made on the cure for COVID-19 by relevant authorities before linking the leaves as cure to the disease.

However, she affirmed that there were no side effects to using Dogoyaro plant and tagiri, especially in the treatment of malaria.

Fasuyi-Onike advised Nigerians to pay attention to government advice by adopting good hygiene in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

NAN.