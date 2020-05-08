Chief Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, has commended Chief Nduka Obiagbena, Chairman ThisDay Media Group, for donating his Dome in Abuja as COVID-19 Isolation Centre.

Runsewe, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, described the donation as “a gesture with most humane touch”.

He said: “In spite of many challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic on the media sector, Obiagbena still went out of his way to donate the mega dome with capacity of 320-bed isolation centre.”

Runsewe said all men of goodwill, particularly in the media and creative sector, should emulate the footsteps of the publisher.

He said this would help touch and bring succour to the vulnerable souls in need of care and preservation.

Obaigbena, also the Founding Chairman of Arise Television, presented ThisDay Dome, converted to a 320-bed isolation centre to the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who received it on behalf of the Federal Government on May 6.

Runsewe added: “The Duke of Nigerian media has shown the true colour of a true Nigerian entrepreneur.

“He is one of our best, showing the very exemplary love of media persons in truth and spirit to the commitment of national unity and development.”

Runsewe, who is also a Patron of the organised Nigerian Media Practitioners and Nigeria Union of Journalists, further saluted Obaigbena, describing the 320-bed facility donated to the Federal Government as world-class.

He said this reflected the detailed response of a media mind to challenges and expectations of this uncertain times.

He said: “The Duke of the Nigerian media certainly has made the Nigerian media community proud.

“He is possibly the first media face globally to respond to the yearnings to help arrest the demons of this pandemic.

“We are proud of him, and we commend his sacrifice.”