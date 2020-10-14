Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has hit out at the handling of COVID-19 and says the Portugal star’s positive test is a “fraud”.

Ronaldo tested positive on Tuesday and is set to self-isolate back in Italy, where he stars for Juventus, according to Il Gazzettino.

He will miss Portugal’s Nations League clash with Sweden and is believed to be awaiting results of another test.

But his sister is not hanging around with letting her feelings be known, hitting out at the way the virus has been handled.

In an Instagram story alongside a picture of Ronaldo, Aveiro wrote: “If Cristiano Ronaldo needs to be the one to wake up the world, I have to say that this Portuguese is a predestined, someone sent by God. Thank you!!!

“I believe quite a few thousands will start believing so much as me in this pandemic, in the tests, and in the measures taken… largest fraud, I have ever seen since I was born.

“A phrase I read today and gave a standing ovation: ‘enough of making the world a puppet’. Someone open their eyes please.”

Ronaldo is now likely to miss Juventus’s upcoming fixtures against Crotone, Dynamo Kyiv and Verona.

He could also miss a reunion with former La Liga rival Lionel Messi with Juve set to face Barcelona in the Champions League.

According to UEFA’s protocols, Ronaldo must be COVID-free for at least one week before the fixture.

Ronaldo had played in both of Portugal’s fixtures during the international break, but will miss their clash with Sweden.