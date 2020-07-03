The Rivers and Kwara States Governments have commended BUA Group through its philanthropic arm, BUA Foundation, for its support to both states in assisting in their fight against COVID-19.

This came as BUA donated six ambulances, food supplies and N100 million each to both states.

Speaking while presenting the ambulances to Nyesome Wike, the Rivers State Governor, in Port Harcourt and his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in Ilorin, representatives of BUA Foundation said the donations are intended to assist both governments in fighting the pandemic to a standstill as number of cases continue to rise in Nigeria.

Governor Wike praised the sustained support from BUA Foundation to the Rivers State Government.

He also revealed that BUA has made a donation of N100 million as well as 4,000 cartons of pasta, for which the State remained grateful.

Governor AbdulRahman thanked Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Executive Chairman of BUA Group, for the ambulances and N100 million donation to Kwara State, which he said will further strengthen the state’s fight against the pandemic.

He also added that the donations will be used judiciously.

Since the start of the Pandemic, BUA has committed about $20 million to various efforts to tackle the virus within Nigeria.