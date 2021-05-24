There was a noticeable rise in the number of those who tested positive to Coronavirus Disease in Lagos State on Sunday.

This was also on a day when the country extended its no fatality from the virus.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, had recorded only nine new cases on Saturday.

However, records by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday showed that of the 40 fresh cases recorded in the country, Lagos State accounted for 29 of them.

Following Lagos State distantly were Abia and Ogun States with three new cases each, and Kano State with two.

Kaduna, Plateau and Rivers States all had a case each.

In all at the end of the day on Sunday, the country had 166,019 confirmed cases from the pandemic, which spread to Nigeria on February 27, 2020, with 156,476 successfully treated and discharged.

The fatality figure remained at 2,067.