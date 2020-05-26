The NasrulLahi-L-Fatih Society says it has spent N62.4 million in food and cash support to about 20,189 households and 121,138 individuals within and outside Nigeria in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Akeem Yusuf, NASFAT’s Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yusuf said beneficiaries of the kind gesture cut across 22 administrative zones of the organisation during the last 53 days of lockdown.

He said through its annual NASFAT “Feed a Mouth” programme, the society also fed 7,420 people at 130 centres during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

He said: “Some of the designated outlets for the Eid-el-Fitr free meal in Lagos zone included Alausa community, Ikeja, Ogba, Imota, Epe and Ijora Olopa.

“This was in addition to providing daily Sahur and Iftar meals to thousands of people over the 30-day fasting period.

“The initiative, which took the centre stage of our welfare progamme during this challenging period, was designed to cater for those intending to fast but with little or no means to feed.”

Yusuf expressed NASFAT’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable and needy in the society with palliative measures to mitigate the effect of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Niyi Yusuf, the NASFAT President, has expressed gratitude to donors and contributors for their support towards the initiative.

The president assured that the support received by the society positively impacted on the lives of over 20,000 households across nine countries in 53 days.

He lauded the efforts of the Federal and State Governments in the fight towards containing COVID-19, whilst reminding the public on the need to adhere to governments regulations on mitigating the spread.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NASFAT, an Islamic charity and prayer group of over two million members, was established on March 5, 1995.