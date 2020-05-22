The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has warned against large purchase of Hydrxoychloroquine to treat the novel Coronavirus, saying the drug had not been certified for use.

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of PTF and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said this at the PTF COVID-19 daily press briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

Mustapha said through the surveillance system set up by the PTF, it had received reports that Nigerians had been purchasing Hydrxoychloroquine in large quantities to treat the virus.

He said: “We wish to reiterate that this drug has not being certified for use in treating COVID-19 in Nigeria by the relevant health and pharmaceutical authorities.

“Self-medication of any kind is fraught with the danger of increasing risks of avoidable casualties.

“We therefore strongly warn against self-medication.

“If you are sick, please seek medical advice and if you are confirmed positive, kindly self-isolate in an approved facility, the COVID-19 is highly infectious and dangerous.”

Mustapha stated that the PTF had continued to receive support, donation of equipment and solidarity messages from professional organisations.

He acknowledged the support of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors and the Chemical Society of Nigeria.

Others were the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its partner, Messrs OCEA S.A, through its Nigerian representative, Mystrose Defense Systems Limited.

Mustapha said May 20 served as a reminder to the world about the severity of the COVID-19 when the World Health Organisation reminded the world that there was still a long way to go in fighting the pandemic.

He quoted Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General, who said 106,000 cases were recorded globally in 24 hours, representing the highest single day number since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“This is significant because it brings to realisation the relentless assault of the virus on humanity,” he said.

Mustapaha added that for Nigeria, the importance of such message was clear, adding that there is need to eschew skepticism about the existence of COVID-19 and its potency.

He called for a change in behaviour, while urging citizens to join hands in tackling the pandemic.