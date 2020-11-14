The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has urged Nigerians in the diaspora to shelve plans of coming home for the upcoming holidays.

This was announced by the National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, during a media briefing.

Aliyu said: “We know that we are going into the Christmas period and we are looking at steps to minimise the number of people we see during this period.

“If you do not need to travel, remain in the country during the period.

“If you are outside the country, now is not the time to start coming in on holiday.

“If you do have to come into the country on holiday, be aware that you have to do the mandatory seven days isolation and you have to be tested and confirmed to be negative.

“We will not be relaxing the rules simply because it is holiday season.”