The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has released the guidelines for the easing of the lockdown imposed on most parts of the country, especially the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Lagos and Ogun States.

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, released the guidelines on Wednesday.

Mustapha, who spoke at the daily briefing of the PTF on COVID-19 in Abuja, said banks and offices will reopen next week.

The easing of the lockdown will, however, not affect educational institutions.

He said: “In line with Mr. President’s directives in paragraphs 34 to 41 of his broadcast, the Presidential Task Force has developed guidelines.

“The gradual reopening of the economy will stand a total of six weeks broken into three tranches of two weeks each.

“To the avoidance of doubt, the following clarifications are provided: The overnight curfew is applicable nationwide.

“The inter-state travels are banned except for the movement of goods, agro products, petroleum products, essential services as directed by Mr. President.”

Ahead of the reopening of offices, the SGF warned corporate organisations to take some precautionary measures before resuming.

Some of these include maintaining social distancing, use of sanitisers and fumigation of their environment.

He said: “The management of various offices, premises and businesses that will be gradually reopened are mandated to ensure that the following preparatory steps are taken:

“Fumigation and decontamination, an arrangement made for physical distancing, provision of hand sanitisers and handwashing facilities, application of the policy of mandatory use of face masks, provision of thermometers for temperature checks.”