The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Sunday gave an indication President Muhammadu Buhari may address the nation again on the efforts to contain the Coronavirus Disease.

Two top members of the PTF on COVID-19 gave the hint on Sunday.

First was the Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the team briefed President Buhari on its activities so far.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Aliyu Sani, was also quoted by Channels Television as having given the hint in an interview.

The TV said Sani specifically told it that the President would address the nation on Monday (today).

Speaking with State House Correspondents after briefing the President alongside the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Prof. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said: “This is part of a routine exercise.

“I think this is about the third time that we have had cause to submit an interim report to him on our activities as a task force, and also to update him on preparation for the other phases of engagement.

“We have supplied him with all the materials required to look at the issues.

“We are in for the long hurl.

“This is not a short distance race.

“It is a marathon and we have to keep everything in perspective.

“Remember that on April 27, he addressed the nation and put in place the easing down of the lockdown effective from May 4.

“From May 4 to date is about 13 days.

“Tomorrow we should expect new processes to be put in place.

“But we have to give him all the details to help us in preparing for the future.

“So that is why we are here.”

Sani was quoted by Channels TV as when asked if the PTF was thinking of taking a different direction seeing that many Nigerians have been flouting guidelines for the ease of lockdown, as having said President Buhari is the only one who can decide on whether or not the country should go ahead with the second phase of lockdown ease.

He said the task force has been reviewing and monitoring quite closely, stressing that there are some concerns in terms of the implementation.

He added that recommendations have been made to the President and everyone will have to wait for his decision on Monday.