The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 says the interstate road lockdown and the airport closure will be reversed after the meeting of the necessary guidelines.

Dr. Sani Aliyu, Coordinator, PTF, said this at the PTF daily news conference on Monday in Abuja.

He said there was still restriction on inter-state movement, adding that there was no way flight would be allowed while the roads were closed.

“We cannot operate the flight and keep the road closed,” Aliyu said.

He disclosed that the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, had given the PTF strict guidelines that would be adopted in reopening the airways.

He added that the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, was also currently engaging the National Union of Road Transport Workers toward reopening of inter-state roads.

Aliyu said the engagement bothered on the guidelines to be adopted in reopening the road across the country, saying as soon as the PTF was sure of people’s safety, the road would be reopened.

He blamed the surge in the number of cases over COVID-19 on lack of effective compliance in the last three months, adding that the PTF would continue to sensitise the public.

He bemoaned lack in behavioural change among the citizenry, stressing that the PTF would continue to push for more testing and also engaged traditional rulers.

Aliyu said the PTF would continue to beam its searchlight on the 20 Local Governments Areas mostly affected by COVID-19, adding that the PTF would redouble its testing capacity and isolation centres.

According to him: “Every option is on the table.

“We will continue to increase case management and also put effort at increasing oxygen’s availability at our hospitals.”

Aliyu said for the country to get out of COVID-19, there was need to abide by the rules despite the inconveniences and also adopt behavioural change.