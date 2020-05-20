The Parent-Teacher Association of Queen’s College, Lagos has called on the federal and state governments to sustain electronic learning they introduced in schools in the face of the novel coronavirus to further preserve knowledge.

The association’s Chairman, Damola Adewuyi, who made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that knowledge was priceless.

Adewuyi said: “The current electronic means of teaching and learning is beautiful and innovative in the face of the pandemic ravaging the world.

“This should be sustained.

“Recorded knowledge is priceless, and we have come to appreciate this with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every negative situation comes with its merit.

“For us in Queen’s College, Lagos, it is an opportunity to bring our teachers closer to our students, leveraging on technology.

“We have built user-friendly, customised access-controlled e-platforms for learning to minimise the impact of mental idleness or boredom, which is one of the perils of this lockdown of schools.”

According to him, teachers of the college have adopted new ways of teaching through the Interactive Boards and Simulated Recorded Class Environment.

Adewuyi said: “I can tell you that our students feel excited with the advent of the e-learning, initiated by the Director/Principal of the college.

“Another advantage of this new dawn is the emergence of an e-library that will serve as a resource now and in the future.”

Adewuyi added that the development opened an avenue for parents of students of the college to be in the same chat room with their daughters.

He said: “Those who are resourceful among us can now be in the same chat room with our Queens and share professional lessons in diverse fields.

“These are handled by renowned professionals in their respective fields.”

He said that lockdown of schools also provided an opportunity for students of the college to connect with the school’s Old Girls Association.

Adewuyi said: “Through the association’s Youth Initiative and Technical Committee, plans for machine learning and artificial intelligence training are underway.

“Various other mentoring projects in diverse areas are being put together for the educational growth and psychological wellbeing of our girls.

“Our teachers have, with great zeal and optimism, adopted new technological approach to teaching and have become familiar with technological tools through the use of Zoom, Edomodo, Google Classroom, Telegram, Whatsapp, Webex, Freeconference and other online avenues for teaching.”

