The Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo State says it will set up monitoring committees in the 33 Local Government Areas of the state to ensure churches comply with the protocols on COVID-19.

The CAN Chairman in Oyo State, Joshua Akinyemiju, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ibadan.

He said the state CAN executive members agreed to hold a crucial meeting with all church leaders in the state soon on the development after its meeting on Tuesday.

Akinyemiju said the executive members agreed to embark on more vigorous fasting and prayers to defeat COVID-19 as well as restoration of peace and security in the state and the nation at large.

He urged Christian faithful to be more prayerful and remain connected to God at this time more than before, while advising them to be more prudent in managing their available resources.

He said: “All faithful are advised to follow the rules put in place to curtail spread of COVID-19 even as they worship: the monitoring committee will be there to complement efforts with regards to obeying the guidelines.

“All faithful are therefore encouraged and made to see reasons to keep to the rules.”

Akinyemiju also urged federal and state governments to review their security architecture and re-strategise toward ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Akinyemiju also urged government to ensure that those promoting criminality face the full wrath of the law.

NAN.