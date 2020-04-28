The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 has so far realised about N27.160 billion to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The update of the contribution as at April 23 was made known in a document released by Isaac Okorafor, the Director, Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria, on behalf of the coalition in Abuja on Tuesday.

The document containing the list of contributors showed that the donations were made by institutions and individuals across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that CBN and Aliko Dangote are so far the highest contributors with N2 billion each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated N1 billion each to the fund.

Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Limited made N500 million donation.

NAN also recalls that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity and ECO Banks, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Limited contributed N200 million.

The list also indicated that some Nigerians made donation of N1,000, N500, N200, N100, N50 and as little as N1.0 to the contribution.

Okorafor said the coalition was grateful to all the institutions and individuals that had open handedly donated to the relief fund.

He urged others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials, but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segment of the society.