Actress and politician, Kate Henshaw, has narrated how a friend told her that a private hospital demand for N10 million to treat a COVID-19 patient.

The actress disclosed this on her Twitter handle.

The actress wondered how the common man would survive if a private hospital is demanding for millions of naira for taking care of a patient.

She tweeted: “Omo!! A friend just told me that someone she knew, the mum caught COVID & the private hospital (I won’t name) quoted N10million!!!

“She jejely took her mum to Yaba Isolation centre.

“She was well taken care off & is better.

“What is hope for the common man na?

“COVID dey o.”