COVID-19: Presidential Task Force commends Lagos’s efforts

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has commended the Lagos State Government for its efforts in curbing the spread of Coronavirus Disease pandemic.

The Chairman of the task force, Boss Mustapha, gave the commendation on Tuesday in Lagos, while on an inspection tour of facilities put in place by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said Lagos State had put up a world-class isolation centre at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Onikan.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his pro-active strategies and said the efforts put in place by the state government in containing the virus were yielding results.

He said: “We have just taken a tour of the facility that is a very important place, in anticipation that we will have to receive patients here.

“So far, I think Lagos State is doing a great job.

“From what I have seen here, they have put up a first class and a world class facility that will help us in the management of those that are infected with COVID-19.

“I think we are on course and the basic strategy of the national response is containment, trying as much as possible to reduce the spread and tracking those that have already been infected, so that we minimise the case of community transmission.

“I think we’re doing very well.

“So far, processes that have been put in place – the plans, the objectives – are being achieved.”

The SGF reminded Nigerians of the need to continue to maintain social distance and personal hygiene.

Mustapha said: “We need to report anybody within the community that has shown symptoms of the infection so that as quickly as possible the help that is desired can be extended to the person.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 visited the isolation centres at Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Gbagada General Hospital and Lagos University Teaching Hospital.