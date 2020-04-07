COVID-19: President Buhari sends solidarity message to PM Johnson

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of solidarity to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who is down with Coronavirus Disease.

Johnson was on Monday sent to the Intensive Care Unit after he came down with symptoms of COVID-19.

He had earlier remained in his official residence after testing positive to COVID-19.

In a message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, President Buhari wished Johnson quick recovery and restoration to full health on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria.

Shehu said in the message: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery and restoration to full health.

“President Buhari’s sympathy and solidarity are with the British leader as he battles COVID-19 personally, and with the British people as their country battles the devastating effects of the pandemic.

“President Buhari prays that Prime Minister Johnson will soon be well enough to resume his great leadership of his country at this most trying time in global history.”