COVID-19: Presidency releases photo to dispute claim Buhari not in Nigeria

The Presidency on Thursday night disputed the claim by some Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari had travelled out of Nigeria.

Audio messages on Thursday circulated around the country claiming Buhari had tested positive to Coronavirus Disease and had travelled out of the country with his Chief of Staff, who has also been confirmed positive.

But the Technical Assistant (New Media) to the President in the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Philip Obin, on his Twitter handle faulted the audio message.

Obin said Buhari was in his office late on Thursday working, backing it up with a photograph he said had just been taken.

He tweeted: “The concocted audio message flying on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, about President Buhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded.

“It is Fake News in its entirety.

“Here’s the President at work, this night, at the State House, Abuja FCT.”