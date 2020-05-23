Popular artiste, Jumabee, has reached out to some of his fans who are needy in this period with a whooping sum of over N500,000 and still counting.

He started this giveaway few days ago and tagged it: “Jumabee Inspires Relief Funds.”

Jumabee had also distributed face masks in Kogi State to curb the spread of COVID-19 before proceeding to cash give away.

Jumabee holds his concert annually and it is tagged: “Jumabee Inspires.”

It is always a very crowded event but because of the COVID-19 crisis and ban on social gatherings, it might not hold this year, which was why the “Brakata Dance” crooner decided to channel the funds into something charitable.

According to him, so far, over 30 people have been reached and it’s still counting as he does this every night since he started.

Most of the recipients of the giveaway include those who are going through a lot at the moment and those who have touching stories about them.

A woman, who benefited, was on the verge of being sent away from her house by her landlord due to house rent.

She had no mattress in the house, nothing to eat and had with two kids.

The “Put A ring” crooner surprisingly gave a very timely rescue by paying money for her rent, getting her a new mattress and giving some money for the upkeep of herself and her kids, since it was discovered that her husband had left her.

Another touching story was that of a woman who happens to be a fish seller in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who had nothing to eat.

It would be recalled that Jumabee has just recovered from COVID-19 some weeks before.

He battled for his life for days.

Jumabee has released several songs in the industry, among which are: Put A ring Ft 9ice (Most recent); I get God; and Brakata Dance.