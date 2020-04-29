The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Mallam Bashir Makama, has pointed out why officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force also need personal protective gears as the battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic continues in the country.

He submitted that security agents are directly dealing with different residents of Nigeria on the country’s roads and in communities, hence the need for them to be protected against COVID-19 one way or the other.

Makama said: “So far, we have provided them with nose covers.

“We will still do more because they are out there and they must be protected.”

AIG Makama, who covers Oyo, Osun and Ondo States, also said the role of policemen is essential just like that of health care workers and the media in the course of curbing the spread of the deadly disease.

The AIG made these submissions while featuring on a popular radio magazine programme, Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio, aired on Space 90.1FM in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Makama reiterated that the major responsibility of the police as far as COVID-19 is concerned is to ensure compliance with measures and directives put in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus and ensure that the citizens are free from infection.

He said: “Policemen are also very critical and should be considered as frontline workers in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

“They are specifically there to enforce the different levels of lockdown laws imposed by different states of the federation.

“Our men are all over the place to work with health workers to ensure there is peace and orderliness even at sample collection centres, hospitals and other points where patients are being evacuated and treated.”

Speaking on the conduct of some police officers while enforcing lockdown laws and curfew in different states, AIG Makama disclosed that there will always be bad ones among police officers, just like there are in other professions.

He said: “These officers and men are the ones who allow people to cross inter-state borders, allow people to move around when there is curfew.

“They should be reported.

“And we will deal with them.

“Coronavirus’ spread must be contained.

“We all need to cooperate.

“We are inundated with reports of people being allowed to move around illegally here and there.

“You know that in every 11, there must be a Judas.

“You don’t expect it to be all free of issues.

“Media men have more information than I do, but I have always said that if there is any illegality that is being perpetrated by our men, we should be alerted.

“We have taken steps severally to mitigate some of these things.

“If it is reported, we will treat it, but if it is not reported, there is no way we will know.”

On the influx of people from Kano and other northern states into the South West, Makama disclosed that policemen lack the capacity to completely stop the movement of the people coming in through the borders.

He said since there is no yardstick for measuring people who have been infected or not, hence the need to allow people on essential duty such as those transporting food items, medical products, petroleum products and many essential commodities that will come through the borders of other states.

The AIG noted that majority of the people coming to Oyo State are from Lagos State, adding that it was the same even before the case of Kano State became prominent.

The former Benue and Ogun States’ Police Commissioner announced that he had met with the three Commissioners of Police in Oyo, Osun and Ondo States and asked them to liaise with their governors to provide personal protective equipment and other welfare and encouragement packages for the police like other frontline essential service providers to be able to discharge their duties well.

Makama expressed the readiness of the Nigeria Police to support the operation of Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed: “Amotekun.”

He noted that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has invigorated the police force with the community policing project and philosophy, emphasising that the police was ready to partner with all sectors of the community to ensure safety and security of lives and property.

Makama said the police force was ready to key into the Amotekun project as long as those in control are ready to comply with all the procedures, rules of engagement, control system and ensure synergy among other security operatives.

Makama was accompanied to the radio station by CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Police Public Relations Officer for Zone XI, and other top officers from the Zone.