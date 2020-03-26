COVID-19: Police seal cement stores for failing disobeying Lagos’s directive

The Aguda Police Station on Thursday locked-up two cement stores in Irone Avenue in Aguda, Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The stores were said to belong to one Lady Kafaya Oladimeji, with the name: Ajijola Anobi Building Materials.

A reliable source at the station told the New Agency of Nigeria under condition of anonymity that the owner of the store had failed to comply with the Lagos State Government’s directive to close all non-essential stores.

NAN reports that the government had given the directives to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state.

The source said while a police team was on patrol early on Thursday to monitor the level of compliance with the government’s directives by residents of the area, the team discovered that the cement store was opened.

The source said the sales’ girl inside the stores fled on sighting the police team.

The source said: “This prompted us to lock up the stores with our own padlocks pending when its owner will come to the police station to vindicate herself.

“We have orders from the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that stores dealing with non essentials be closed down to avoid a further spread of COVID-19.”

The source said the police was on alert to ensure that business owners adhere to the Lagos State directives to ensure that the spread of the virus is brought to a minimum in the state.

NAN reports that police patrol vehicles and personnel were observed at strategic locations around Aguda, Surulere LGA to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the owner of the stores, also known as Lady K, said that she did not know the directive affected the goods she was selling.

Oladimeji said she had instructed her sales girl to open the store and sell some merchandise to a potential customer, only for the police patrol team to show up.

She said: “I did not know that the directive will affect us.

“I am appealing to them to please return our stuffs.

“I was just trying to make a honest living so that my family can find something to eat before the entire system shuts down.”

However, efforts to reach the DSP Bala Elkana, the state Police Public Relations Officer, were not successful as at the time of filing this report.

Elkana had not responded to messages sent to his cell phone number and did not return calls made to the same phone.