Operatives from Maroko Police Station in Lagos State have arrested and charged 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Gardens.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said the suspects have been arraigned in court on three-count charge and found guilty as charged.

“They were sentenced to six months imprisonment and community service, to run concurrently,” he said.

Similarly, Elkana said that 121 violators of lockdown order have been arrested in different parts of Lagos State and charged to court.

He said they were given fines ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 and two hours community service.

Elkana also said operatives from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 suspects in a hotel at Idimu for clubbing and striptease.

“This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing directives and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.