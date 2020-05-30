The Area Commander of the Nigeria Police Force in Warri, Delta State, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohammed Garba, on Saturday made a personal donation of food items and Personal Protective Equipment worth N400,000 to wives of officers in his command.

Presenting the items, the Officer said the gesture was to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the items included 100 cartons of Indomie noodles, 140 tubers of yam, 120 loaves of bread and some face masks.

He said the donation was to complement the exemplary leadership qualities of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa.

Garba said: “I decided to present over 100 cartons of Indomie noodles, 120 loaves of bread, 140 tubers of yam and face masks to wives of policemen serving in my command to cushion the effect of the pandemic as some are widows.”

The area commander urged the beneficiaries to always be safety conscious as COVID-19 was real.

“Adhere strictly to the safety rules of the COVID-19, wash your hands regularly with soap and running water, use hand sanitiser and wear face masks,” he advised.

Responding, Promise Uyanwanne, Woman Leader, Police Wives at the Warri Area Command, thanked Garba for the gesture.

Uyanwanne said: “We the police wives thank the Area Commander for the package.

“It will go a long way in cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 on us.”