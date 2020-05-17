Operatives of the Lagos State Command on enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions have in the last two weeks arrested 1,872 violators.

The suspects were charged to Mobile Courts by the Command’s legal team at the State CID, Yaba.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Bala Elkana, 1,833 accused persons pleaded guilty to a one count charge and were convicted.

The remaining 39 accused persons pleaded not guilty and were remanded in Police Custody till the next adjourned date for hearing.

Elkana said 483 vehicles were impounded, out of which 398 are private vehicles, while 85 are commercial vehicles.

He said 20 out of the commercial vehicles impounded were intercepted along the boundary communities on non essential interstates travel, with 152 passengers who were equally arrested and charged to Court.

The Command, he said, succeeded in impounding 704 motorcycles for violating the suspension order on commercial motorcycles issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Elkana said 73 tricycles were also impounded for violating the curfew.