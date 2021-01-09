No fewer than 243 persons were arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command in a raid carried out between Friday night and Saturday morning to enforce the curfew imposed from 12 midnight to 4am to combat the Coronavirus Disease.

The raid was led by the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who equally paraded those arrested on Saturday.

Most of those arrested were picked up at night clubs on Victoria Island and Surulere.

Odumosu said: “In continuation of the vow and commitment of the Command to enforce COVID-19 orders and protocols, the Command has not relented on its oars in making sure that there is total compliance with COVID-19 orders with a view to reducing or halting the spread of the pandemic.

“On Friday, 8th January 2021, during a night operation, that was coordinated and commanded by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where 237 violators were arrested.

“The clubs raided included Lounge 38, Bode Thomas Surulere (85 suspects) and Club Victoria’s, VI (152 suspects), while six were arrested for violating the Federal Government imposed 12 midnight to 4am curfew in the state.

“In total, 243 violators were arrested and are being paraded today.

“The position of the law is clear on the protocols being put in place to halt the spread of the pandemic and the safety of all Lagosians in general.

“The suspects arrested so far by the command have been charged to court and this set, arrested overnight, will be arraigned with immediate effect.

“The club owners are hereby strictly warned to comply with the State Government’s directive of immediate and total closure of clubs as they will not only be prosecuted but may have to recommend to the State Government the stringent punishment of confiscation of the C of O of the club as it has been observed that most of the club houses were not initially built and approved to be used as club houses by Lagos State Government.

“The general public is also urged to be involved and assist the government in the ongoing advocacies to halt the spread of the pandemic in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.”