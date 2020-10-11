Nigeria on Saturday recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to the information on its Twitter handle, 10 States and the Federal Capital Territory accounted for the new cases, with Plateau topping the chart with 32 cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, recorded 32 cases, while the FCT and Osun State had 15 and 11 new infections respectively.

Other States with new infections were Ogun-9, Oyo-6, Imo-4, Bauchi-3, Kaduna-3, Yobe-3 and Rivers-2.

In all as at Saturday night, Nigeria had recorded 60,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 51,711 successfully treated and discharged and 1,115 deaths.