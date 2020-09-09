Plateau State topped the Coronavirus pandemic chart as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 296 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Plateau State recorded 183 new cases on Tuesday after recording 25 new cases on Monday.

The health Agency said the new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 55,456.

According to the NCDC, 103 people who have been treated and recovered from the infection were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 43,334.

The NCDC said six new fatalities also raised the death toll to 1,067 in the country.

It stated that the 296 new infections were reported in Lagos, Federal Capital Territory and 13 other states of the federation.

The NCDC said Lagos had 33 new cases and FCT, 25.

Other states were Ogun, 16; Oyo, 7; Ekiti, 6; Kwara and Ondo: 5 each; Anambra, Imo and Nasarawa: 3 each: Rivers, Gombe and Edo: 2 each; and Akwa Ibom, 1.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said the Nigeria International Travel Portal was live.

The public health agency said travellers arriving to and departing from Nigeria were required to log on to: nitp.ncdc.gov.ng to PRE-REGISTER.

It said: “Read COVID-19 Provisional Quarantine Protocol for Travellers via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/CO.”

The agency apologised to everyone that had challenges with the travellers platform.

It said: “We are working across several ministries and agencies, with banks and laboratories, across Federal and State governments to make the system work for all.

“We will communicate further. However, our Public Health Advisory to Nigerians on COVID-19 is updated regularly to reflect the latest information on COVID-19 including: Travel advice, advice for health workers and advice for businesses.”