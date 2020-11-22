Dr Fwanngje Isah, Provost, Plateau State College of Health Technology, Pankshin, says the institution will soon reopen for academic activities, after an eight-month closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isah disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Pankshin.

NAN reports that the college was closed in the wake of the lock down imposed on the state as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The provost said the state government and the college management had commenced preparations to reopen the institution.

“If not for the #EndSARs protest that engulfed the nation, the college would have reopened since October 30 as earlier ordered by Gov. Simon Lalong.

“We have fumigated the entire college and put all the necessary materials such as hand washing machines, soaps and water, as well as sanitisers with more being ordered for to ensure safety against the virus.

“The students should come along with their medically accepted face marks on resumption and to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“As soon as the government gives us the go-ahead to reopen, we will not hesitate nor delay but to resume in order to make up for what we have lost in the last eight months, ” he said.

Isah appealed to the students to continue to exercise patience and be law abiding as they awaited the reopening of the college.

“We expect our students to eschew any form of societal vices and be patriotic in all their conducts, as they are our future leaders,” he said.

He described the institution as one of the best colleges of health technology in the country, disclosing that efforts were being made to move the school to its permanent site.

He further revealed that the state government had given the management of the college the permission to employ 75 additional staff to boost its personnel strength.

“We have already have interviews for the recruitment and we have prepared and sent our reports to government for approval,” the provost added.