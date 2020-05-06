A chartered plane conveying Nigerian returnees from the United Arab Emirates has made a U-turn after a pregnant woman reportedly went into labour, Channels TV is reporting.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed this to the television station.

The plane, which was scheduled to arrive at 3pm is now expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 7pm.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed the development on Wednesday at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Onyeama said: “One of the passengers, a lady, had a baby on the flight, or went into labour.

“So the plane had to turn back.

“And I am happy to say mother and child are doing well in the hospital.

“And the arrival time has been rescheduled to 7pm this evening.”