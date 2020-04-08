COVID-19: Photos as 15 Chinese Doctors arrive in Nigeria

A 15-member medical team from China has arrived in Nigeria to assist the country with the spread of the Coronavirus Disease..

The team was brought into Nigeria via a chartered flight operated by Air Peace, which landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 5:15pm on Wednesday.

Those who received the team included the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Jacques Liao; senior officials of Nigeria’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health.

The members of the team are expected to spend 30 days in the country.

They also brought with them several medical supplies for the country.

The visit of the medical team had been mired in controversy with several organisations and individuals opposing it.

However, the Federal Government has insisted it is for the good of the country and that they medical personnel would not have contact with COVID-19 patients in the country.

—