COVID-19: PDP Elders back Makinde, say total lockdown not necessary

Elders of the Peoples Democratic Party, Oyo State chapter have thrown their weights behind the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on the measures being put in place to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The elders, who spoke through a statement signed by Dr. Saka Balogun, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, following a meeting in which they adhered to the directives of the state government on social distancing, expressed their support for Makinde’s decision not to totally lockdown the state in his efforts to contain the spread of the novel COVID-19.

The elders expressed the conviction that a total lockdown of the state in the present circumstance would have put the citizens in panic mode and heightened social tension, as it is happening in some areas in Lagos, Bauchi and Ogun States.

The statement read: “The Oyo State PDP elders commend the proactive and systematic measures put in place so far by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde in containing the disease. These measures are already yielding positive results, as a number of new positive cases has only increased by two in the last one week, this is at variance with greater number of cases in other states that enforced total lockdown.

“Also, the fears being expressed by some cynics that there are more suspected cases than those already reported are based on mere conjectures without any scientific proof, and this cannot be a reasonable excuse for a total lockdown and its unintended consequences as they are advocating.”

The elders maintained the level of literacy among the populace coupled with the increased public awareness being presently pursued by Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force as well as the distribution of sanitisers by the political class and government will go a long way in reducing community transmission of the disease.

The PDP elders, who urged the government to provide more testing centres in the state with adequate personnel and equipment, and also provide more functioning isolation centres, advised government to ensure that contacts of those who have tested positive are assured of adequate care and provision of palliatives in order to encourage them to come out for testing and care.

The elders further urged the government to reach out to retired medical personnel to register as volunteers to be trained in readiness for any emergency escalation of the pandemic, while also calling on corporate organisations and good-spirited people to support government with funds and materials.

In attendance at the meeting were: Mogaji Nureni Akanbi, Asiwaju J.G. Adetoro, Chief Bayo Okeyode, Otunba Gbola Adetunji and Engr. Femi Babalola.