The Oyo State civil and public servants of all grade levels on Monday fully resumed work following the directive of the state government after a three-month stay-at-home order.

The state secretariat was closed on March 27 as part of the measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The secretariat, however, reopened on April 27 to workers on grade level 13 and above.

Governor Seyi Makinde, the state Chairman of the COVID-19 Task Force, on June 15, after a meeting by the task force, directed other categories of state workers to resume work on June 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who monitored the resumption, reports that some of the workers were seen trooping into the secretariat complex as early as 7:10am wearing their face masks.

Those that resumed substantially complied with the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Ministries and Agencies placed hand washing buckets, liquid detergent and hand sanitisers at the entrance of their respective offices.

NAN also reports that cleaning of some of the offices were ongoing, while some workers who resumed early at their duty posts were seen dusting tables, chairs and files in readiness for work.

Akin Olaitan, a Level 10 officer, said two face masks were provided for each civil servant as they resumed at their respective Ministries.

Olaitan commended the state government for the provision of the face masks and other items to contain COVID-19 infection among the civil servants.

Foluke Adekunle and Eunice Adeyemi, both on Grade Level 9, were happy for returning to duty after almost three months compulsory break.

The duo urged their colleagues to abide with COVID-19 guidelines and other precautionary measures outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and state government to contain/prevent the spread of the pandemic.

When contacted for comment, the State Head of Service, Ololade Agboola, through her Media Officer, Abiodun Atilola, said an official statement would be issued on workers’ resumption before close of work on Monday.